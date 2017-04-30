What We Learned This Week

In journalism, you learn very quickly that no one loves a messenger.
Being the bearer of bad or controversial news doesn’t tend to make you very popular, especially among people in positions of power who are most often the subject of scrutiny.
But San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman has elevated media-blaming and community-blaming to an art form.
Even if you set aside her bizarre continued assertion that it’s the national media’s fault that SDPD cannot recruit enough officers — an argument that’s easily dismantled by the fact that other departments don’t face the same troubles — Zimmerman has displayed a long history of disdain for journalism and for the communities her department is charged with protecting.
Back in 2014, when Zimmerman was assistant chief, she told us that the department hadn’t heard any complaints from community members about police racial profiling:
“It hasn’t come up in years and years and years in interactions with the community,” said Assistant Chief Shelley Zimmerman, who’s in charge of the department’s neighborhood policing efforts.
Dozens of community members and activists told a different story.
Help Us Raise $100k By the End of May
Ms. Libby:
Great commentary on the long-term "un-truthiness" of our police chief!