What We Learned This Week

It seems pretty fitting this week that while a bunch of powerful men acting acting irrationally dominated the news, there were several stories of moms quietly persevering.
We already know that when women are elected to office, governments magically start to tackle things that make women’s lives easier, like making tampons and birth control cheaper, and mandating breast pumping breaks.
But this week at least three women in politics did what moms tend to do — they showed up to work and to fight, despite their accomplishments being thwarted or turned backward by men.
First there was Australian Sen. Larissa Waters breastfed her daughter in Parliament, and coolly brushed off the strong reaction her move got: “It’s quite strange to me that it caused such a sensation. What it really says is that we need more young women in Parliament so that when we breastfeed our babies it’s not considered news,” she told the New York Times.
Then there was America’s mom, Michelle Obama, who did what she did best: She demolished the Trump administration for rolling back healthy school lunch requirements she initiated, managing to be both scathing yet perfectly polished and professional. “What. Is. Wrong. With. You?” she asked. “Moms, think about this. I don’t care what state you live in, take me out of the equation. Like me, don’t like me. But think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap. … Here’s the secret: If somebody is doing that, they don’t care about your kid.”
Also this week, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher saw yet another bill she’d written to make diapers more affordable to low-income families die in the Assembly. Gonzalez Fletcher has written at least three other bills over the last several years aimed at diaper affordability that have failed (another one is still alive in the Legislature). Just a few days after the high-profile bill was voted down, Gonzalez Fletcher announced the launch of a new diaper bank in San Diego.