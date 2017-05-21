What We Learned This Week

I thought I’d sworn it off, but I’m firing up the ol’ Millennial Defense Machine.
First, a piece by an Australian mogul launched a million eye rolls this week when he suggested millennials could afford to buy homes if only they’d give up luxuries like daily avocado toast.
Closer to home, I hear frequently people in San Diego who complain about millennial coworkers or potential employees, and their supposedly outrageous demands for things like flexible time.
At the heart of most complaints about millennials is that they’re lazy or spoiled – that they feel entitled to things they haven’t earned through hard work.
Nowhere is that less true than in California, where all the hard work in the world will get you less than it ever has.
Basic adulthood milestones like homeownership are increasingly out of reach for young Californians, even those with good jobs. A report on the housing crisis from the state Department of Housing and Community Development warns: “Lack of supply and rising costs are compounding growing inequality and limiting advancement opportunities for younger Californians.”
