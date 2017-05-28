What We Learned This Week

About a year ago, Andrew Sharp, the chief spokesman for the San Diego Unified School District, made a joke – twice – about VOSD reporter Ashly McGlone turning up dead.
At the time, Scott Lewis and I wrote that joke or not, we took it seriously.
I’ve been thinking about those “jokes” a lot this week, as we saw a GOP candidate for Congress assault a reporter who asked a routine health care question on the final day of the campaign.
That candidate had a history of making jokes about violence against reporters.
“We’d point out that all the other questionable interactions Gianforte had with reporters, including one case where he joked about ganging up on a reporter, must now be seen through a much more sinister lens,” the Billings Gazette editorial board wrote in a piece rescinding its endorsement of Greg Gianforte. “What he passed off as a joke at the time now becomes much more serious.”
When Rep. Duncan Hunter, who represents eastern San Diego County, was asked whether Gianforte’s behavior was appropriate, he said this: “Of course not. It’s not appropriate behavior. Unless the reporter deserved it.”