What We Learned This Week

The most consistent positive feedback I get for this newsletter is about the “What I’m Reading” section — people seem to like having a curated list of stories from different outlets that they can skim through, especially if they’ve been too busy throughout the week to get much reading done.
I love putting the list together, and I try to include a variety of news outlets, authors and subjects.
But the way I read news isn’t as scattershot as that, and there are a handful of journalists and columnists whose work I make a point to read. Now you can read them obsessively, too.
So, consider this a different kind of curated reading list, it’s one of writers, and not individual stories:
Rebecca Traister: Traister writes about politics, feminism and most recently covered Hillary Clinton’s campaign for New York magazine. Her work combines diligent and insightful reporting with real talk in a way that is invaluable. Case in point, this line from her recent look at Clinton’s post-election life:
But postmortems offering rational explanations for how a pussy-grabbing goblin managed to gain the White House over an experienced woman have mostly glossed over one of the well-worn dynamics in play: A competent woman losing a job to an incompetent man is not an anomalous Election Day surprise; it is Tuesday in America.
Lauren Duca: Teen Vogue has gotten a lot of attention in the wake of the election for what many were surprised to learn was substantive political writing. (Others who know young women are capable of caring about Congress and concealer simultaneously were less surprised.) Duca has played a big role in that. If you still feel some post-election outrage pulsing through you, read her Thigh High Politics column. Here’s a particularly great entry on Marine Le Pen and selective sexism.