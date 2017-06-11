What We Learned This Week

Welcome to Bizarro San Diego.
It’s a strange place – an interesting place where city leaders do things.
And this week, we actually got to live in it.
Check out just how far we departed from norms.
Council President Myrtle Cole, who never makes waves and who, upon ascending to the Council presidency, could not articulate any goals beyond “moving forward,” came out with not one but two strong statements in the last week. First, she issued a strong condemnation of how SDSU’s racial-profiling study was presented to the City Council. And she said clearly that she would not change her mind on funding a special election.
Meanwhile, progressive coalitions are becoming active and aggressive. That could signal a big shift from what has been an incredibly lame showing for San Diego’s left as a whole over the last few years – the lowlight of which was Dems’ failure to put up a big-name candidate in the 2016 race for mayor, or in Rep. Darrell Issa’s swing district.
We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?
"A guy who wants nothing more than to stand behind a podium..."
what? don't you know a lectern is the stand on which the speaker's notes are placed, the podium is the platform the speaker and lectern stand on. (podium from the same Latin root as podiatrist, but NOT same as pod-cast ;-)