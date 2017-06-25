What We Learned This Week

I spent the second half of the past week with several other VOSD staffers and our colleagues from across the country at the Investigative Reporters and Editors annual conference in beautiful Phoenix, temperature 120.
Thus, I present to you, random thoughts I have at every journalism conference:
• It is painfully, glaringly obvious which conference attendees work in TV and which don’t. The TV reporters are tanned, toned, dipped in gloss and inevitably wearing either an impeccably tailored suit or a jewel-toned sheath dress. Next to the rest of us normals, they float and glow.
• When the TV reporters lead panels, however, they tend to offer valuable insights such as … try filing a public records request! I came all the way to Phoenix, aka the surface of the sun, for that.
• There are two types of people in the world: Those who nod vigorously and yell out, “Yes! So true!” or “No! You can’t do that!” during panels, and those who don’t.
• Me, internally, when I see a famous, well-respected journalist in the flesh: Be cool, don’t blurt out, “I love you.” Be cool, don’t blurt out, “I love you.”
We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?
"She’s usually never at the front of the pack"
Thank you for providing me with the negative doppleganger for the oxymoronic phrase "one of the only".
What I learned this week, people look to the very system that causes homelessness to solve the issue. Bigger government, more poorly administered programs, giveaways to special interest Union Labor and a double down on the attack against "The Rich" helped create our homeless population, it would seem perpetuating the problem is a tool for Progressives to gain power.
@philip piel Interesting to me is that other industrialized countries have a better cost of living for ALL than our country does. Socialized medicine is one of their perks too. Our mantra is "If I can do it, so can you." So we have undiagnosed mental cases that don't have the intellect and a good brain to help themselves. Phillip, too many general statements.