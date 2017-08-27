What We Learned This Week

Cities across San Diego County and beyond are starting to grapple with whether pot businesses and other pot-related activities like cultivation and manufacturing should be allowed within their borders.
Even if you broadly agree pot businesses should be allowed – and that’s a big if! – there are plenty of sticking points various governments will have to sort out, like how much security each business should have, how far they must be from schools, whether they should be allowed to deliver. The list goes on.
There’s one requirement government officials seem eager to place on anyone opening a pot-related business, though, that hasn’t gotten enough attention in San Diego – and that’s barring people with felony convictions from owning pot businesses. This might sound on its face like a reasonable way to keep out bad actors. It’s not.
As one attorney pointed out in the Union-Tribune this week, in reaction to proposed regulations from City Councilman Chris Cate, barring people with felony convictions “could disproportionately affect minorities who are more frequently charged with drug crimes;” she suggested “Cate should only bar people with felony convictions involving violence or business-related conduct.”
In a VOSD op-ed this week, a Chula Vista city councilman urged his colleagues to write regulations that would “include prohibiting felons or those who have operated an illegal dispensary in Chula Vista.”
The problem with excluding felons in this case is that California and other states have decided pot shouldn’t be illegal. And even when it was illegal, we know enforcement was wildly disproportionate, and impacted minorities the worst.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
"..... we know enforcement was wildly disproportionate, and impacted minorities the worst." I loved this quote when you spoke of pot licenses, I wonder if you feel a disproportionate number of white people crash in NASCAR races?