What We Learned This Week

It was a little more than a week ago that President Donald Trump stood before a crowd of cheering supporters, decried the media as “dishonest,” un-American and even suggested the crowd should turn on reporters.
Fast-forward a few days, and a catastrophic storm hit Houston.
On top of the countless government workers, law enforcement officers, volunteers, doctors and nurses who went above and beyond to help those in harm’s way, there were local journalists.
The Houston Chronicle staff has been capturing stories of heroics, loss, anguish and fellowship all week – check out some of these vignettes from across the city. On top of reporting in dangerous conditions, the Chronicle has been delivering thousands of copies of the paper to local shelters for free, so residents can keep up with the news, and have some semblance of routine as they read their paper each day.
And, as it always does during emergencies, radio has played a crucial role in disseminating information.
There was important journalism being done before the storm hit, too. Check out this major project published last year by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune that predicted exactly the type of chemical explosions in the face of a major hurricane that we saw come to pass following Harvey.
