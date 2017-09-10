What We Learned This Week

Last week in this space, I wrote about Hurricane Harvey.
In the seven days since, an even bigger hurricane has devastated the Caribbean islands and Florida, a massive earthquake hit Mexico, we got a sense at what a megaflood in San Diego would look like (spoiler: not good!) and my parents and friends at home are among those mourning Oregon’s most beloved scenic treasure, burned to dust.
And we haven’t even gotten to politics!
This would be, then, the perfect time to retreat into what many people call guilty pleasure. (I don’t feel guilty about, so I just call it, I dunno, good things? Fun stuff?)
Except … that’s not going well either.
Between the Chargers’ long, gross departure, the onslaught of scary info about CTE and the NFL’s appalling treatment of Colin Kaepernick, my husband and I have decided we’re done with the league. (We’re still all in on college football, which has its own problems. Baby steps.)