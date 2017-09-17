What We Learned This Week

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

Someone mentioned to one of my colleagues recently that they loved VOSD and its work, just not on Sundays. Meaning, they hate that day of the week that Sara Has Opinions. And yet I keep showing up to the office, my job and my opinions still in tact. Cheers to that.

What VOSD Learned This Week

Lots of news from City Hall this week.

Nine months after Mayor Kevin Faulconer pledged swift action on homelessness in his State of the City address – and at least 15 hepatitis A deaths later – he announced something was happening: three new shelter sites will go up in the downtown and Midway areas. Councilman Chris Ward talked about the decision, and what types of housing goals the city should set, on the VOSD Podcast this week.

On Monday, the City Council decided to allow marijuana supply chain businesses in the city. It doesn’t seem like it’ll be revisiting marijuana delivery services, though.

And Scott Lewis has details on a big change to the pension system, including a break that pension trustees gave the city, perhaps aimed at helping boost police pay. The police staffing shortage is still very real, and the department says one way it’s responding is by trying to stop any new liquor license from getting a green light.

One decision the city hasn’t made yet is whether to move forward with setting up a public power agency. Ry Rivard laid out some potential hurdles that could trip up the effort.

♦♦♦

FieldTurf, the company that makes artificial turf fields that schools in San Diego have gone crazy for – and that has seen many of its fields fall apart – is still causing problems. New records show more fields in San Diego Unified are being replaced, or having gallons of glue dumped on them to fix issues.

Most of those fields are paid for with bond money. Over in San Marcos, the school district is using bond money, partnerships with the city and all kinds of methods to keep up with a rare problem: surging enrollment.

♦♦♦

The intense, bitter feud between the Metropolitan Water District and the San Diego County Water Authority has now claimed the job of an ethics officer – a position that was supposed to relieve tensions between the two agencies.

♦♦♦

About 25 years ago the city considered creating a prominent AIDS memorial in a prominent spot, Balboa Park. It never happened. Now a small, tucked away memorial is on the table, and some folks aren’t happy about that.

What I’m Reading

• This is an unflinching look at seven days inside Cincinnati’s heroin epidemic – and a good reminder about the essential work of local journalists. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

• I can’t describe this extraordinary piece better than its author did: “I wrote a profile of Colin Kaepernick. I wrote an essay about America.” (Bleacher Report)

• I’ve been reporting for a couple years now on the many problems with California’s gang database and people mistakenly or inappropriately labeled as gang members. Now, police in Portland are getting rid of gang designations altogether. (The Oregonian)

• Ladies be tuckin’. (The Hairpin)

• Sometimes, the people behind an increasingly influential legal tool “are the puppets of financial interests, and judges can’t always see who’s pulling the strings.” (Bloomberg)

• This does a good job helping people wrap their minds around the catastrophic devastation Hurricane Irma unleashed on the U.S. Virgin Islands. (NPR)

Line of the Week

“Part of the bargain you’re going to get here is people will be screaming at your avatar on television. You’re not even a human being to them. It can be frustrating at times. But as much as I get it, I’m still a man. Discussing sports is a level of privilege afforded to me. People may not like my perspective, but they still think I’m entitled to have it and express it on this platform by virtue of this penis I have.” — Bomani Jones on the difference in how male and female sports analysts are treated.

This article relates to: News, What We Learned This Week

Written by Sara Libby Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

Partner Voices