What We Learned This Week

Another week, another media storm ignited over a person in media having an opinion.
This week, it was ESPN’s Jemele Hill, who called the president a white supremacist. The White House, the most powerful institution in the world, responded that Hill should lose her job.
But it’s not the only example. Editors from Politico, my former employer, talked about how they scour job applicants’ Twitter feeds to ensure they’ve never expressed an opinion — even if it’s one as benign as “racism is bad.”
Ironically, part of the reason I landed on Politico’s radar back in 2010 was for having opinions: This column I wrote about newspapers hiring a new wave of young, white, male bloggers caught the attention of a managing editor there, who advocated for my hiring. Once there, though, I was expected to leave any semblance of my personality at the door. Once I got a severe finger-wagging for tweeting the phrase “headdesk” to indicate my frustration with a politician who expressed a desire to re-instate “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” Not wanting to go backward on gay rights was too spicy an opinion.
At VOSD, we created a statement of our institutional values and biases, and they’re opinions that are just as tame as “racism is bad” or “taking away people’s rights is bad.” They include, for example: Schools could be better, and governments should be transparent. Even stating those seemingly uncontroversial values is pretty radical. Those are the only institutional opinions we have. Our writers are on their own beyond them.
VOSD has gotten less credit for something that I, as an employee who’s worked under much different circumstances, really treasure. We get to be people. We get to be fired up about everything from the president to breakfast burritos. It sure bothers some people! But I think it is part of the organization’s appeal as well. Media personalities are called personalities, after all, not human information transmitters.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
the media gives too much press to what others in the media say, since the public is not really buying much of it.