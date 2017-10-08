What We Learned This Week

I had two ideas for what to write about this week.
I could either do something lamenting and rounding up the astounding number of stories fueled by toxic masculinity this week, whether it was the Las Vegas mass murderer, Harvey Weinstein, the creepy guy at the center of this addictive L.A. Times series, the second USC school med school dean in recent months resigning , President Trump allowing employers to deny women birth control coverage, the Breitbart bros who brought white nationalism mainstream …
Or, I could write about tacos.
Guess which one I picked.
This week, I talked with Ralph Rubio for the “I Made it in San Diego” podcast about, among other things, how he crafted the chain’s original fish taco, which is, in my opinion, pretty damn perfect.
I’ve come across a few San Diegans who’ve scoffed at the suggestion that Rubio’s makes the best fish taco in a city famous for fish tacos. Some people simply have knee-jerk negative reactions to chains (though Rubio’s began in a single location on Mission Bay Drive); others legitimately just like another fish taco better.