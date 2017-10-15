What We Learned This Week

About two and a half years ago, in the thick of the stadium debate, I wrote a column about the gross ways in which sexual and relationship references were making their way into the discussion. This was when the idea of a joint Chargers/Raiders stadium was being floated, and the U-T’s Kevin Acee wrote that the Chargers were “in bed in Los Angeles with a silver and black whore.”
It’s still gross, but the longer this endless loop drags on, the more I think the relationship metaphor was maybe right all along.
That’s because San Diego is still so deeply entrenched in the denial phase it’s embarrassing itself in the same desperate way someone at a party drones on about an ex as everyone politely nods and looks for an excuse to exit the conversation. Even worse, this week the city managed to take two actual disasters and find a way to make each one about the Chargers.
After a couple weeks in which it looked as if city and county officials were finally kicking into gear to address the hepatitis A outbreak with the gravity and urgency it deserves, things quickly devolved into stadium bickering. The county, defending itself from charges that it was willing to spend money on a stadium but not to do more to combat homelessness and public health, weirdly admitted that it had been deceiving everyone on the stadium issue.
Then, San Diego found a way to insert itself into the devastating Northern California wildfires when Mayor Kevin Faulconer suggested that the Chargers-Raiders game could be played here in the event that the game must be relocated. Generous, sure, but also a little creepy.
San Diego, girl, you need to lose the Chargers’ number for good.