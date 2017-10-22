What We Learned This Week

I haven’t gotten invested in all that many new TV shows over the last couple years, but one newish one I watch regularly is “The Good Place,” a comedy about the afterlife. (Spoiler ahead.)
One of the main characters, Chidi, is sweet and kind but was so utterly incapable of making decisions during his life — whether it was committing to a relationship or a sandwich order — that it tormented everyone around him. Thus, he ended up in “the bad place.”
I’ve been reminded of Chidi and his personality combo — well-intentioned but paralyzed with indecision — a lot lately.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s inability to make decisions has been well-documented, whether it’s the Chargers stadium, homelessness or how to regulate vacation rentals.
But now the paralysis seems to be spreading.
This week, interim District Attorney Summer Stephan announced she won’t be making any decisions regarding Councilman Chris Cate’s fate. Cate is facing scrutiny, and possibly criminal action, for leaking a confidential memo from the city attorney. There’s nothing wrong with a prosecutor handing off a case when there’s a legitimate conflict or the appearance of one, but we simply don’t know whether either is the case with Stephan, because she won’t say. She avoided both a decision and an explanation.