When Border Patrol Can Pull You Over

Patrolling the area closest to the U.S.-Mexico border may be what first comes to mind when you think of Border Patrol, but it’s only one piece of their enforcement efforts.
Agents also set up checkpoints where they can stop drivers, question a vehicle’s occupants about their citizenship or place of birth and request proof of immigration status.
Border Patrol agents can also station themselves along roadways or conduct what are called “roving patrols.” Think of roving patrols a bit like the patrols local law enforcement conducts – they’re on the lookout for people committing crimes or violating immigration law.
But if you’ve seen Border Patrol vehicles on the move, particularly on freeways or other areas not all that close to the border, you might have wondered when and why they can pull you over.
In this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and I break down Border Patrol’s authority. But first, here are some common questions and answers about the agency’s role and how it differs from the police.
Where can Border Patrol patrol?
In general, the closer you are to the border, the more likely you are to see Border Patrol agents. But that doesn’t mean Border Patrol agents can only perform their duties in the immediate border area.