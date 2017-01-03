While You Were Out: A Very Newsy Two Weeks

Normally, news outlets essentially close up shop at the end of the year and fill their pages with retrospectives. We do that too. But 2016 was different.
Over the past two weeks, our journalists have been very busy. They uncovered news about a number of important topics like the fire danger facing local arts venues, a pair of potentially devastating lawsuits facing a top local labor leader and Poway’s stunning rejection of housing for poor veterans. Meanwhile, a coalition of government agencies confirmed what we’ve been reporting: a $18 billion miscalculation.
In case you’ve been preoccupied, we’ve put together a quick guide to the VOSD stories you may have missed.
A Multibillion-Dollar Mistake, Confirmed
A few weeks go, we uncovered some startling facts that will affect just about everyone who drives, takes public transit or bikes around the county: The San Diego Association of Governments had dramatically underestimated the amount of sales tax collections from a 2004 tax hike, threatening transportation projects approved by voters back then. The gap could be $17.5 billion, with a b. Well, make that a B.
7 Times San Diego’s Political Leaders Lost Their Voices