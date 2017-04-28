VOSD Podcast: Why We Stood and Delivered Grad Rate Reporting

When students’ stellar test scores are called into question in the 1988 movie “Stand and Deliver,” actor Edward James Olmos, playing a real-life high school math teacher whose success story the move is based on, calls out the racial motivations behind the investigation.

“Those scores would have never been questioned if my kids did not have Spanish surnames and come from barrio schools, you know that,” Olmos says in the movie.

San Diego Unified School District board trustee John Lee Evans invoked that same racial sentiment when calling into question Voice of San Diego’s series of stories looking into the district’s impressive 91 percent graduation rate.

“We’ve had a lot of criticisms and questions about it,” Evans said in a recent board meeting. “How is that possible? How is it possible with an urban district with such a diverse population could produce this level of graduation? I’m reminded of the movie that some of you may have seen, ‘Stand and Deliver.'”

On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts dig into Evans’ accusation and explain the basis for VOSD’s reporting on the district’s stunningly high grad rate.

There were 8,745 kids when the class of 2016 entered the district as freshmen, yet the number used when calculating the 91 percent graduation rate was just 6,428. (Editor’s note: the numbers Lewis uses in the podcast aren’t quite right; the ones listed here are the correct numbers.) VOSD’s Mario Koran simply asked where the students missing from the final grad rate number went. He found that many struggling students were pushed to charter schools, which helped put the 91 percent graduation rate into context.