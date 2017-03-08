‘My Job Is Not to Help Them': Business Districts Increasingly Target Homelessness

As street homelessness rises from North Park to Pacific Beach, business districts across the city are increasingly stepping up to combat it, leading to a patchwork of strategies that can complicate efforts to address the problem.
Business owners are demanding action in the absence of a formal regional or city plan to address the growing crisis. And they’re looking to their business districts, which pull in annual fees to represent and promote businesses in more than a dozen neighborhoods across the city, to help.
But some of those groups have taken steps that do more to displace homeless folks than help them get off the street.
Security officers hired by business districts order homeless folks to leave storefronts in Hillcrest and Ocean Beach, while outreach workers offer help in City Heights and downtown neighborhoods.
The approaches differ but the motivation behind the business groups’ efforts is consistent: There’s a need to better deal with homeless folks, and business groups can’t afford to wait for government officials to help.
The latest business district response to homelessness is in Pacific Beach, where leaders of that neighborhood’s business improvement district plan to combine safety patrols with an initiative to hire homeless residents to clean Pacific Beach streets.