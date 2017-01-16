CEO’s Departure Feeds Food Bank Merger Debate

By Lisa Halverstadt |
The leader of one of San Diego’s two food banks is out after a year on the job, again feeding a long-running debate over whether San Diego should have just one food bank.
Feeding America CEO Al Brislain, who was hired in late 2015, resigned effective Dec. 31.
The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank has repeatedly courted Feeding San Diego, the local group affiliated with the national Feeding America organization, with the pitch that the two groups could serve more hungry San Diegans if they joined forces.
Feeding San Diego has repeatedly said it’s not interested – and that hasn’t changed since Brislain’s departure.