More San Diego Nonprofits Are Starting to Think and Act Like Startups

If a coalition of philanthropic leaders have their way, more San Diego nonprofits will be heading into the shark tank.
There’s a growing movement to build a stronger social entrepreneurship ecosystem in San Diego. Supporters envision more nonprofits pitching ideas to potential backers, pursuing money-making ventures aimed at addressing social problems and seeking investment in ways a startup company might. The goal is to foster a lesser reliance on big donors and government grants and more sustainable, innovative approaches to tackling causes.
Think Girl Scout cookies, Goodwill stores or Kitchens for Good, a local example. The roughly year-old nonprofit prepares students for food industry jobs with cooking and catering gigs.
Kitchens for Good founder Chuck Samuelson, who spent decades in the food industry, said paid jobs cover two-thirds of the southeastern San Diego nonprofit’s budget, giving the group more flexibility and even credibility with donors.