Jacobs Center Is Changing Its Strategy After Years of Stalled Development Progress

Years ago, southeastern San Diego residents were urged to imagine something more on 60 vacant, grass-covered acres that sit just blocks from a bustling trolley stop and a freeway exit – properties that would be highly coveted if they were almost anywhere else in San Diego.
But more than half of the properties the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation began buying up about a decade ago still sit dormant. Disillusionment and frustration has set in among residents who were told the properties would be developed into community assets that would revitalize the neighborhood.
Now the Jacobs Center is trying a different tack to bring in businesses, retail and housing. CEO Reginald Jones, who took the helm four years ago, has declared that the nonprofit will partner with developers rather than do that work itself. It’ll likely even sell some of its land.
Jones says the nonprofit’s committed and that obstacles are falling away but it’s difficult to predict exactly what’s going to happen. He’s not offering specifics yet.
What is clear is that the nonprofit has struggled to cope with an onslaught of roadblocks, including some of its own making. On top of the recession and long-standing infrastructure and zoning challenges, it’s wrestled with doubts about whether it’s got the mettle to do what it’s promised amid waves of layoffs and stalled progress. Community support has fallen off, and the residents who are interested want different things.
Along the way, Jacobs managed to build a shopping center at Market Street and Euclid Avenue with a grocery store and a Starbucks. It’s welcomed the area’s first drugstore, teamed with a developer on an affordable housing project, invested millions into a creek restoration project and opened the Joe and Vi Jacobs Center, a community meeting space that’s also the nonprofit’s headquarters.