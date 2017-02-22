Jacobs Center, Southeastern San Diego Landholder, Sheds Key Staff in Upheaval

Years after a Pasadena family promised to transform 60 barren acres in southeastern San Diego, the nonprofit they built to carry out that mission is facing significant upheaval.
The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation staff has dwindled to 20, down from more than 100 at one point – and layoffs have reached even high-level executives. The Jacobs family is now contributing $1.5 million annually, down from at least $6 million a year. The group’s signature achievement, Market Creek Plaza, has contributed to a crippling $33 million in debt.
The struggles have forced the nonprofit to fundamentally change its development vision and to significantly pare down operations. It now hopes to let other developers take control of the land and may even sell some of it outright.
CEO Reginald Jones said the nonprofit’s taken strategic steps, including the debut of a new master plan, he expects will draw developments that residents want.