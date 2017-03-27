Jacobs Center Uncertain How to End Itself as Promised

Years ago, a nonprofit bought 60 acres of land in southeastern San Diego and promised the community would one day take over all the new buildings and the nonprofit’s effort to bolster community leadership and economic success.
Now, more than two decades in, leaders of the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation can’t say exactly when the transfer to the community will happen or what it’ll look like – just that they’re committed to it.
The effort has hit a series of setbacks over the last decade. The dense housing, retail and business spaces that Jacobs envisioned around the trolley line came in slower than expected and community collaboration with the nonprofit has waned.
“The vision and possibility here are strong,” said CEO Reginald Jones, who took the helm four years ago. “What we are working through now is details for realization of the vision and possibility, and at what level.”
Stalled development progress recently forced the Jacobs Center to overhaul its approach. It’s no longer angling to develop land on its own. Instead, it’s looking to partner with developers and even sell some of the nearly 40 acres that remain undeveloped.
Other complications have also emerged. The status of a community-run foundation created with the hope it could carry on the Jacobs’ philanthropic mission is unclear. Jacobs now carries $33 million in debt on some of its properties. Efforts to prepare and engage with residents invested in Jacobs’ mission have lagged, along with the development and waves of staffing cuts at the Jacobs Center.
Support Independent Journalism Today
This would appear to be a charity that is badly in need of better management.
I'm surprised that Omar Passons, who was a vice-president of this organization and has been outspoken on various issues in the community was not sought out for comment on this story. Mr. Passons has commented heavily on VOSD and elsewhere, contributing strong views on various subjects such as the one below. Surely he might have some insights?
http://www.voiceofsandiego.org/topics/opinion/long-complicated-ballot-books-actually-confuse-voters/