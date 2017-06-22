New Regional Leader Tasked With Unifying San Diego’s Homeless-Fighting Efforts

I would like to donate $

Walker’s work in Utah has drawn lots of national attention. He championed efforts to aid hundreds of chronically homeless people.

San Diego, meanwhile, has struggled to help people who have been homeless for years. San Diego’s latest homeless census revealed a more than 60 percent spike in that population in a single year, and other regional data has shown the chronically homeless often churn in and out of San Diego’s homeless-serving programs.

Utah helped its chronically homeless population through an approach known as housing first, which means moving clients into a home first and then giving them the option – rather than an order – to accept other services. San Diego’s increasingly following the same tack but has been slower to adopt it than Utah.

Two years ago, media reports hailed a 91 percent drop in chronic homelessness in Utah over a decade. That statistic’s since been questioned by a conservative think tank and a Deseret News series that noted changing federal chronic homelessness definitions and a mistake Utah officials made in classifying some of its homeless population made the outcome seem more dramatic than reality.

Walker was the Utah official who oversaw that drop.

Walker said Wednesday he hadn’t closely examined flags raised about Utah’s numbers but said he stands by his record.

“We saw people’s lives change and I can actually say we saved people’s lives by providing the housing,” he said.

In his new role, Walker faces an array of challenges.

San Diego’s got a bigger homelessness problem and different political and housing climates than Utah. Some nonprofits and stakeholders are resistant to new regional goals. An outside consultant is working on a countywide plan that is expected to lead regional decision-makers to make tough calls about stemming the problem. Homelessness itself is also growing. The region saw a 14 percent spike in street homelessness this year.

City Councilman Chris Ward, vice chair of the task force, said Walker emerged as the leading candidate for the job because of his experience lining up a broad coalition behind Utah’s homelessness-fighting efforts.

“His track record demonstrates exactly the type of leadership we need for the San Diego region, particularly as the Regional Task Force on the Homeless is in the process of establishing the region’s homeless crisis response system,” Ward said.

Walker said Wednesday he’s eager to get to work selling the task force’s role and the effort to create a regional blueprint to address one of the most intractable problems.

“We have to have the political will. Without the political will it does not happen,” Walker said. “We have to have unity and we have to have commitment of all the players to be involved. If your city and county were fighting, I wouldn’t have come but I sense a unity and at least there’s an attempt for unity.”

This article relates to: Homelessness, Must Reads, Nonprofits/Community

Written by Lisa Halverstadt Lisa writes about nonprofits and local progress in addressing causes like homelessness and Balboa Park’s needs. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.