San Diego’s Homelessness Problem Is a Partly a Shelter Problem

The latest annual homeless census revealed two seemingly contradictory trends: Street homelessness is up countywide and surging downtown, yet fewer people are sleeping in shelters.
Those data points shed light on a major problem for San Diego’s homeless-serving system to address: Many folks living on the street – particularly those who have been there for years – are choosing to stay in tents and makeshift structures instead of shelters.
The numbers released by the Regional Task Force on the Homeless on Thursday showed a 14 percent year-over-year increase in street homelessness countywide and an even more acute 27 percent spike in downtown San Diego. At the same time, the group reported a 6 percent decrease in those who slept in shelters the night of the January census.
Many of San Diego’s most vulnerable homeless people either have concerns with shelters or have another reason keeping them from moving in.
This isn’t a new problem.
Here’s a five-year look at unsheltered homelessness in San Diego County.
well,it's getting better, the honesty anyway. You start with the truth. The money that has been allocated from Hud for years to address this has been spent by the very authorative powers that slam s anyone's character who is homeless. Yet they have been enjoying the funding that Todd Gloria and Francis Riley from Hud ensured year after year, in the name of helping the homeless. [32 million a year]That didn't mean expensive Real Estate ventures for our Commissioners.....The original l Fat-Cats that are always meeting behind closed doors discussing their raises and pensions. Their reward for selling the city to China........prove me wrong.....