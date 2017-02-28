An Idea to Help the Homeless Languished for Years — Then Two Powerful Businessmen Got on Board

By Lisa Halverstadt |
For more than a decade, Alpha Project CEO Bob McElroy has called on city leaders to build an intake facility where homeless folks can be assessed and connected with more help.
The proposal for years failed to gain traction but is now a central piece in Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s plan to address rising street homelessness. What changed?
For one, two powerful business leaders who have the mayor’s ear took a strong interest in the idea.
Developer Tom Sudberry, real estate guru David Malcolm and other business leaders asked McElroy, who’s spent more than three decades working with homeless San Diegans, what he thought the city should do to better aid an exploding downtown homeless population.