A Vista Homeless Nonprofit Rejected Federal Funds – and Its Reasoning Could Test San Diego’s New System

A North County homeless-serving nonprofit’s loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding due to its commitment to sobriety sounds like a classic case of government overreach.
Or at least, Solutions for Change’s plight is painted that way by The Daily Signal, a news website funded by the conservative Heritage Foundation. A Daily Signal story making the rounds on social media describes the nonprofit’s decision to forgo money from the federal Housing and Urban Development Department, apparently due to its refusal to stop forcing its homeless clients to promise sobriety.
There’s more to the story – and it’s a good window into a battle brewing across San Diego County. Nonprofits like Solutions for Change are being pushed to get on board with a countywide system that would give them less control over who they serve. Regional leaders see the fledgling system as a crucial tool in reducing San Diego’s growing homelessness crisis. Solutions for Change, on the other hand, sees it as a threat.
Solutions for Change decided not to get on board with the regional system last year. It’s been far more outspoken, though, about federal requirements that it not set sobriety requirements for clients seeking services. It’s recently found an ally in Rep. Darrell Issa, who’s urged HUD officials to change their stance on sobriety rules.
Self-described social entrepreneurs Chris and Tammy Megison founded Solutions for Change nearly 20 years ago, when so-called transitional housing was held up as the best approach to solving homelessness. Solutions for Change focused its efforts on aiding homeless families. It built a campus called the Solutions Family Center and later, an intake center. Then it bought permanent homes and opened an aquaponics farm – an organic, soil-less system for growing produce without pesticides – to support the nonprofit’s efforts.