With Merger and New Leadership, Regional Homeless Group Hopes to Get Its House in Order

If Rick Gentry and other advocates have their way, 2017 will be the year the regional group overseeing efforts to reduce homelessness gets its house in order.
Gentry, who in August became chair of the Regional Continuum of Care Council, said San Diego needs more infrastructure and data to make a significant dent in the problem that’s mushrooming on streets countywide.
“We have a lot of room for improvement and expansion coming up shortly,” said Gentry, who’s served as CEO of the San Diego Housing Commission since 2008.
Among the council’s New Year’s resolutions: Approve a comprehensive plan to address homelessness countywide, merge the council with the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, step up use of data to drive decision-making and hire a new leader with a track record of reducing homelessness elsewhere.
