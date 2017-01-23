Arts Groups Serve a Far Wider Swath Than Just the Well-Heeled

The Old Globe takes exception to Randy Dotinga’s characterization, in a recent Morning Report, of San Diego County’s public arts funding as “giveaways to arts organizations that often serve the well-heeled.”
Dotinga’s unexplained animus toward the idea of taxpayer-supported arts is perplexing enough, but his reliance on outdated and ill-informed ideas about the people San Diego’s arts nonprofits serve is truly regrettable.
The funding The Old Globe receives from the board of supervisors supports programs that serve citizens who reside in every ZIP code in this county. Yes, there are financially well-off individuals among them: Their ticket purchases and charitable contributions provide crucial sustenance to our work. But data self-reported by our audience show that a significant swath of the people we serve earn incomes well below the threshold that any reasonable Californian would describe as “well-heeled.”
For the past four years, during which the Globe has invested heavily in the work of our department of arts engagement, the number of lower-income San Diegans in our broad constituency has steadily increased – and Dotinga should know about this work, as VOSD has reported on these programs many times.