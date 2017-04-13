Border Cities Need More Than Milquetoast Mayoral Platitudes

In recent weeks, both Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastélum and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer have made public statements on the importance of strong ties between our cities and nations. But neither has taken a strong stance against the actual policies causing the economy and security of both cities to crack and fray. While residents of both cities protest President Donald Trump’s racist, fear-driven executive orders on immigration and his proposed harmful trade policies, our mayors stick to milquetoast talking points.

And while representatives of our large business trade groups organize binational meetings that only reinforce this show of economic cooperation, small business associations like Main Street Alliance of San Diego are left alone in openly standing up to these harmful policies as they build a network of immigrant-friendly storefronts and businesses.

Faulconer and Gastellum won’t straightforwardly discuss the legitimate impacts Trump’s immigration and international trade policies could have on San Diego. I’d like to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they have a plan – as the state of our border economy is at significant risk. But in the absence of clear leadership on the issue, San Diegans are left to wonder if it’s just easier for them not to mention the president’s policies.

We know that the economic impact of immigrants in San Diego is tremendous. According to research by the New American Economy, immigrants account for almost $17 billion in spending power, over $6 billion in taxes paid and over 65,000 entrepreneurs.

I own a small business in University Heights. Business owners like me don’t need statistics to know the strength of our binational partnership and how severely Trump’s policies threaten it.

Every day, businesses in San Diego are affected by the fear Trump has created. We are often the eyes and ears of our community and have a finger on the pulse of the neighborhood. Customers who live with the possibility of an arbitrary deportation have fear in their eyes. Many are cashing out their assets and savings in preparation for the worst. More and more local businesses keep “Know Your Rights” pamphlets and information sheets handy so we can feel ready if the worst does happen.