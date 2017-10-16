Cate’s Favor to SoccerCity Wasn’t Necessary — It Was Illegal

On June 15, the city attorney gave privileged and confidential advice about the SoccerCity ballot measure to the City Council and mayor. City Councilman Chris Cate then secretly sent that memo, which was stamped “Confidential” and “Privileged” in big letters at the top, to one of his max campaign donors, Craig Benedetto, who was working for SoccerCity. On June 25, SoccerCity’s lawyer revealed he had that confidential memo when he used it to attack a competing proposal.
That mistake by SoccerCity’s lawyer is the only way we found out about any of this.
For 100 days, Cate refused to admit he was the one who had done it. Finally, on Oct. 3, only when a lawsuit was about to drag his wrongdoing into the light, he admitted it was him. At his press conference that day, he offered no real defense. He admitted that he knew the memo was confidential and privileged when he snuck it over to his buddy at SoccerCity. He hadn’t told the city attorney or mayor about it until that morning, his Council colleagues were similarly in the dark.
About a week later, Cate’s spokesperson finally attempted a defense: Secretly sending the memo to his special interest donor was “a necessary function of his or her official duties.”
That word “necessary” is important. The most obvious law Cate broke was San Diego Municipal Code section 27.3564(e), which says: “It is unlawful for any current or former City Official to use or disclose to any person any confidential information he or she acquired in the course of his or her official duties, except when such disclosure is a necessary function of his or her official duties.” Violating this rule is a misdemeanor punishable by fine or imprisonment.
Cate already admitted that he “disclos[ed] … confidential information acquired in the course of his duties.” So the last possible defense is “necessary.”