CCAs Have Value Far Beyond Just Price

Just as Uber and Airbnb have given people choices in transportation and lodging, community choice aggregation programs give people choices in their electricity supply. A CCA means the government, rather than a company, will be in charge of buying power.

But community choice aggregation programs offer much more than just choice. As its name implies, CCA is community-oriented. All aspects of the program’s operation are determined by the community, and its primary goal is to benefit that community.

Arguments about these government energy programs are often dominated by price, because it is one simple number. But just as there are many factors to consider besides price when paying for transportation or lodging, there are many benefits of a community choice aggregation program besides price that are important.

A CCA makes decisions in open, public meetings, and residents are welcome to contribute to the decision-making process. Typical issues that come up at these meetings include the energy options the CCA should provide, setting rates and choosing incentive programs. Rarely will utility companies provide this information, even to shareholders.

A CCA board is elected by the public, and so the decisions made must reflect public sentiment. For example, California CCA programs in other parts of the state all offer multiple options for clean power. Although these programs are often criticized as “government-controlled,” they actually give residents much more influence over decisions than a corporation does.

A utility may change its rates several times a year without warning, but a government-run power program can only change its rates once per year. CCA rates are changed in public meetings, so not only are there are no surprise changes, but residents have a voice in the changes.