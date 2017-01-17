The Chargers Stopped Caring About San Diego Two Years Ago

I was tired of listening to Mark Fabiani. For more than an hour he arrogantly presented a series of rigid deal points on behalf of Chargers owner Dean Spanos to Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s newly formed stadium task force. I had heard enough so I quietly opened my laptop to check Twitter. What I saw surprised me.
The memo Fabiani had prepared for the task force was all over Twitter. He had given it to the media before our morning meeting two years ago at the U.S. Grant Hotel.
After the Chargers stadium point man wrapped up and left I turned my laptop around. “He released his memo to the media before sharing it with us,” I said to a stunned room.
That was our first meeting with the Chargers and it set the stage for everything else, including last week’s announcement that the team was moving to Los Angeles.