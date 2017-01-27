Citizen Enforcement Helps Keep Our Water Clean

Our bay suffers from industrial stormwater pollution. Environmental groups like San Diego Coastkeeper use enforcement to heal it.
Today, much of the pollution in San Diego Bay and our rivers and beaches originates at industrial facilities, like A-1 Alloys, the scrap metal facility recently featured in a Voice of San Diego article. Working with outside legal counsel at Lawyers for Clean Water, San Diego Coastkeeper filed a lawsuit against A-1 Alloys to protect local waters from the high amounts of pollution running off the facility.
San Diego Coastkeeper and Lawyers for Clean Water use objective, data-driven methods to identify the most egregious polluters and prioritize efforts to halt pollution at its source. The targeted facilities are not the victims of a “dark lottery,” as sensationalized in the VOSD article. They are facilities with documented failures to meet the most basic requirements of the law.
Like A-1 Alloys, whose pollution levels were hundreds of times above the legal limits, targeted facilities are failing to bring polluted discharges under control.