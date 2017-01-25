The Commission on Gangs Is a Joke I No Longer Want in on

When I joined the San Diego Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention in 2012, my goal was to help build a bona fide commission that could affect real change. I envisioned a change in attitudes in how we reach out to help gang members, a change in unfair gang policies and helping change hearts in order to bring real resources to communities facing serious challenges. That hasn’t happened. Instead, what I’ve encountered on the commission is bureaucracy, cronyism, wasteful spending and suppression of free speech.
Let me begin by addressing my colleagues on the commission. I thank each of you for a unanimous vote to advise the City Council and mayor to fully support and fund the Summer Night Lights program that a group of former gang members in high-crime communities put together to prevent and intervene in gang violence during the summer nights. This program would have brought jobs to our youth at 10 parks highly affected by gang crime and violence, and would have had programs and activities for the whole family during the most violent months and hours in the summer. The Summer Night Lights program didn’t come to fruition last summer because of the bureaucracy within City Hall and the mayor’s office.
The mayor’s office told us to wait until 2017. Now it is telling us it doesn’t have any funding and we should reach out to the economic development department – more red tape.
The city doesn’t have funding to help our youth, yet it found $245,000 to put up so-called ShotSpotters in these same communities. These are devices that detect gunshots and collect data from an area when they’re fired. They’ve been shown ineffective in preventing crime and are a waste of taxpayer dollars.