The Commission on Gangs Is a Joke I No Longer Want in on

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now

It’s not just outside forces ensuring the commission doesn’t accomplish anything. Sometimes the commission itself has been counterproductive in its mission to better the community.

When Rev. Rickey Laster was appointed executive director of the commission, I asked him to come out and walk with us when we do our walk-and-knocks with San Diego Police in high-crime neighborhoods, He’s been a no-show.

Laster, Dr. Rodney Hood, the chairman of the commission, and others have tried to suppress free speech by limiting what can be said or done by community members during commission meetings. At one recent meeting, Hood called a sign held up by a community member during the meeting inappropriate. Instead of calling him out and defending the citizens who took the time to attend the meeting, Laster praised Hood for the way he ran the meeting.

Commission meetings are open to the public under the Brown Act. It is every American’s constitutional right to protest peacefully. Nobody’s rights should be restricted simply because someone doesn’t like what they say.

If the Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention and the various agencies that sit on the commission genuinely worked together to address crime, gangs and violence in our communities, we wouldn’t have had young men unfairly indicted on a gang conspiracy charge that was tossed out of court, we would not have shot spotters in our community, we would have had an independent audit on San Diego’s gang database and the commission wouldn’t make moves to silence the concerned community members who show up to its meetings.

If some of these issues were addressed, I would be convinced to stay. The Commission on Gangs is ineffective, and communities affected by gangs should develop their own commission. The city of San Diego might be OK with wasteful spending, but I am not OK with wasting my time. And since no one is listening, I’m out.

Cornelius Bowser is pastor of Charity Apostolic Church. Bowser’s commentary has been edited for style and clarity. See anything in there we should fact check? Tell us what to check out here.

This article relates to: Opinion, Public Safety, Gang Culture

Written by Opinion Op-eds and Letters to the Editor on the issues that matter in San Diego. Have something to say? Submit a commentary.

Partner Voices