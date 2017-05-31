Convention Center Measure Doesn’t Clear the Bar Required for a Special Election

Expanding our Convention Center is critical to the economic growth in our region – it already provides $1.1 billion to our economy each year and could produce millions more for local businesses and neighborhood services. That’s why I supported the approved contiguous expansion in 2012 and still support it today. And it’s why, when the mayor first proposed an increase to the transit occupancy tax in his State of the City address, I was optimistic there was a funding plan that could combine the stakeholder support and revenue necessary to make the expansion a reality. I wasn’t alone in my optimism that night, nor was I alone in cautioning that the details would be critical to putting a viable proposal forward to voters. More than four months later, we still have a long way to go to get this right.
When the first concept of this proposal came before the City Council’s Rules Committee in April, I outlined a number of concerns that could undermine both the policy and political success of the measure. At that hearing, and in a subsequent memo to the mayor’s office with Councilwomen Barbara Bry and Georgette Gómez, I asked for:
• assurance that the land necessary for the expansion would actually be available
• substantiation for the proposal’s financial assumptions and projections
• potential recapture of elections costs to mitigate the budget impact
• protections against cost over-runs
Help Us Raise $10k By the End of the Day
Special election pro or con isn't the issue. We've been down this road before and expanded the convention center because it was going to generate so much more revenue for the city. Has the public ever seen the results of the previous expansion in clear historical numbers, before vs. after and how it's fared, year by year since the first expansion?
This "trust me" stuff gets old, because there are clear winners (restaurants, e.g. ) regardless how much the city makes off the deal, and the voters should be concerned with revenues that create funds for necessary city functions, i.e., land in the treasury.
Personally I can imagine no reason ever to have a special election. Save the money and fix our infrastructure. If our infrastructure ever does not need fixing, I will be very, very surprised since it is usually the last priority of government instead of being where it should be - second behind security.
So my policy will continue to be to vote against any issue that ends up on a special election ballot regardless of its merits.
Now if the politicians want to pay for a special election out of their own pockets instead of relying on taxpayer money, that might be a different story. But that will never happen since most politicians use the public trough to finance their own wants and desires instead of doing what is best for the community as a whole.
Councilman Chris Ward speaks far more eloquently for the need for expansion of the Convention Center than he does the need for homeless services and affordable housing. Certainly one can support both ideas, but the crisis, for citizens, is in housing, not Convention Center usage.
( Link below details shortfall of 140,000 rental units for San Diego County)
- http://1p08d91kd0c03rlxhmhtydpr.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/San-Diego-County-2017.pdf
Supporting the legislative relief in the CHPC action plan above will bring about job growth as well as livability. Once municipal bonds have been earmarked for these measures it wouldn't be elitist to call for Convention Center expansion as well.