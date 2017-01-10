County Supervisors Need to Start Putting Themselves Last

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now

A recent KPBS report shows that poverty in San Diego County is at a record high, and just over a year ago, a report pointed out the county is one of the worst at identifying and registering needy families for the state and federal programs. San Diego County ranks ninth out of the 10 largest counties in California for ensuring families in need are enrolled in Cal Fresh, a program that helps provide basic food security. An aggressive program to maximize enrollment in CalFresh, CalWorks and Medi-CAL would not only aid families most in need, it would provide a needed boost to our local economy. We are missing out in over $700 million in state and federal assistance that could help those most in need and inject money directly into our economy.

The county has neglected to truly invest in mental health services and efforts to help reduce homelessness. While we’ve seen an explosion in the homeless population throughout San Diego, a recent grand jury report shows the availability of significant unused taxpayer funds that could be put to use aiding in the delivery of mental health services, a vital component of a comprehensive strategy to tackle homelessness.

This isn’t a question of resources; it’s one of priorities. The county currently has cash reserves three times the amount recommended by experts in government finance and has millions on hand to invest in a beautiful-yet-costly water park at its downtown facility. It’s pledged millions more to finance a new Chargers stadium. And now, the supervisors are poised to increase their own salaries. It’s a clear case of skewed priorities.

If we live by the principle of taking care of those we are sworn to serve, San Diego County has a long way to go. It’s time to invest in those families most in need: our homeless, our veterans, folks badly in need of housing and the workers who provide the very services that can lift up the least among us. If we are getting in line by rank, the line is long — and the supervisors should be at the end.

Nathan Fletcher is a Marine Corps combat veteran and former member of the California Assembly who currently serves as a professor of practice in political science at the University of California, San Diego.

This article relates to: Opinion, San Diego County Government

Written by Opinion Op-eds and Letters to the Editor on the issues that matter in San Diego. Have something to say? Submit a commentary.

Partner Voices