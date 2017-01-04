Developers Win Plenty in San Diego

“Developers always lose.”
When I first read Gary London’s assertion in a recent VOSD article claiming that the lesson of 2016 was that no one wants new housing anywhere in San Diego, I thought it was some sort of parody.
It’s an absurd assertion. Developers have the inside track both to staff and elected officials in numerous jurisdictions, often using (and sometimes abusing) their connections and their significant campaign contributions for their personal gain. I have witnessed it happen many times in the years I have been working on land use matters throughout various parts of San Diego County.
Voice of San Diego could certainly do its own investigation into the successes and failures of developers, but just a few recent projects that come to mind where developers won in 2016 include a 420-unit project in Oceanside, a 71-unit project in Chula Vista and an 88-unit project and 41-unit project in Vista.
7 Times San Diego’s Political Leaders Lost Their Voices