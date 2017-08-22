Don’t Let Chula Vista Become the Wild West of Marijuana

Chula Vista has a big choice to make when it comes to marijuana: Should it oppose an initiative from an outside group that would legalize marijuana sales and distribution, or should it draft its own version?
I oppose the sale and use of marijuana. That said, there are two distinct paths the city can take; the right path or the best path.
The right path would for the city of Chula Vista to continue to prohibit the sale of marijuana. Marijuana brings a lot of negative consequences, from increased homelessness, increased drug-related traffic deaths, children overdosing and other problems.
The problem with the right path, though, is that it may not be winnable at the voter booth. In other words, can we oppose and defeat the initiatives submitted by the marijuana industry? The two initiatives submitted to the city of Chula Vista are loosely worded and will not provide the protective restrictions as seen in other city ordinances. As written, these initiatives will make Chula Vista the wild west of marijuana.
The best path may be to create our own initiative that legalizes the production, cultivation and sales of marijuana in a more responsible way.
The reality is that, like Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana across the state, the local marijuana initiatives may have a good chance of being passed. I want to make sure that doesn’t happen.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
Chula Vista had twenty years to do away with their reefer madness and they didn't. Now they're complaining about a citizens referendum? Too late.
Marijuana is super dangerous because you might accidently become creative and sensitive. Look what happened to me... I started smoking marijuana and started drawing pictures like this. I just can't stop being creative... it's so dangerous. I might end up as a successful artist even.
I know, terrible, right? Who needs that? We need more regulation to supress our human potential... because it might get out of hand. What if we all started smoking more marijuana and drinking less alcohol? What kind of world would that be?