Don’t Let Lemon Grove Get Flooded With Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Lemon Grove residents should be very wary of anyone asking for signatures to support a special election to revise the city’s medical marijuana laws.
Lemon Grove passed Measure V, approving medical marijuana dispensaries in the city, by a mere 85 votes. Pot proponents now want – among other things – less community oversight, no protection for small day care facilities or church-based schools and the removal of any accountability for facilities in violation of the law and city ordinances.
Keep in mind that these marijuana businesses will pay no local taxes, and want the citizens of Lemon Grove to pay for a special election to the tune of $300,000.
The very same proponents who wrote the medical marijuana ordinance have now decided it’s too restrictive because it does not allow dispensaries to be located within 1,000 feet of a day care center or other sensitive uses like drug treatment facilities. They want to eliminate the safety distance for day care centers with less than 13 children and most church-based schools.
On top of those changes, they want to forbid public input on the permitting process and prohibit the revocation of any permits found in violation of the law or conditions of approval, eliminating a way for the community to deal with nuisance medical marijuana dispensaries.
If enough signatures are gathered and proponents get their revised ordinance on a special election ballot and voters approve it, it would open up the floodgates for medical marijuana dispensaries.
There are NO legal dispensaries in Spring Valley. So an armed robbery is that of a common drug dealer. Legal Dispensaries are run like banks, 24 hour security with fences and very strict laws surround it. I find it disheartening a city council member is using scare tactics to get the attention of it's citizens. I personally went to the city council meeting for Saint John of the Cross School and churches aren't schools. The school was clearly over 1,000 feet away from the proposed dispensary. As a city council member I implore you to please follow the laws put in place to protect the citizens. This article is extremely misleading and disappointing. It would be fantastic if city council members would listen to it's city attorney, whom clearly stated as much. This article is in poor taste and should be rewritten with facts and objectivity. You were voted in office because people thought you would best listen to voters not push your own personal beliefs on the citizens of Lemon Grove. We don't know you, we can assume by your article that you have your own best interest at heart, which isn't that surprising seeing your a politician.
Would a dispensary in the same building as a Sheriff's substation but within 1,000 feet of a daycare facility be good or bad?