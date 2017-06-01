Don’t Let the Perfect Be the Enemy of the Good on Hotel Tax Hike Measure

The San Diego City Council recently held its initial hearing to consider the mayor’s proposal to increase the transit occupancy tax, also known as the hotel tax. The new revenues would be used to expand the Convention Center, fix our roads and reduce homelessness. It is this third, very important aspect, on which I write.

The initiative is projected to raise a minimum of $10 million annually to help those on our streets, and finally provide the city with a dedicated funding source to address homelessness. Some have said that this does not go far enough or that there is no clear funding plan. Others focus on the fact that this would require a special election.

While I think these are valid points and should be considered carefully, as head of one of San Diego’s leading homeless services nonprofits, I urge my fellow residents and city leaders to consider the impact this funding could have on the lives of those living on our streets.

One needs only to walk through downtown to see how urgent the situation is. Allowing so many to remain on the streets is unhealthy for everyone. It has a major impact on the quality of life for downtown residents and businesses, and the impacts are spilling over into Mission Valley and beyond. It negatively affects tourism, a major economic driver for our community. Our police, paramedics, firefighters, hospitals and service providers are all overrun. Most importantly, we have people – veterans, men, women, families with children – literally sleeping on the sidewalk.

It is no surprise that the most recent point-in-time count showed that, on any given night, there are more than 9,100 people without a home here in San Diego County. That is a staggering figure, and it’s trending the wrong way.

At its core, the issue of homelessness is one of resources. Father Joe’s Villages knows this well. We are one of the community’s largest nonprofits serving people and families who are homeless. We have been doing so for 67 years.