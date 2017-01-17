Focusing on the Greatest Risk Is the Key to Healthier Waters

A recent series by Voice of San Diego paints a picture of disarray and vast noncompliance when it comes to regulating stormwater runoff in and around San Diego businesses. This could not be further from the truth.
The San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board has many water-quality responsibilities. With a region that encompasses more than 3,900 miles of Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties and several million residents, the board regulates more than 2,000 active construction sites, 38 municipalities, seven ocean outfalls for treated sewage discharges, six active landfills, more than 2,500 commercial agriculture operations, approximately 100 underground storage tanks, 322 Department of Defense site cleanups, 53 private cleanup sites, more than 50 campgrounds and the serious ongoing binational wastewater, trash and sediment discharges in the Tijuana River watershed.
The board focuses on sites where it can make the greatest difference and protect the largest groups of people. In recent years, the board has prioritized large sources of pollution, such as the San Diego Bay shipyards, sewer overflows, the Tijuana River and watershed-wide stormwater runoff rather than small sites that present less risk.
Tackling the greatest risk to environmental and human health will always be a priority of the San Diego Water Board. That will never change.