Greener Pastures Await a San Diego That Embraces Cannabis Farming

On Jan. 25, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider all commercial activities related to cannabis – including commercial farming. As a local cannabis farmer, I applaud the board for putting this issue front and center.
The local farmers I’ve talked to think the time is ripe.
In the last 16 months, the state has enacted two laws that create a legal path forward for commercial cannabis farming – the Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, and the Adult Use of Marijuana Act. The state is scheduled to issue its first licenses in January 2018.
While that’s hopeful, farmers still need zoning approval from the county – or any local jurisdiction – before they can apply for a state license. In effect, the supervisors are holding the keys an economic muscle car. The question is: Can we convince them to turn the key?