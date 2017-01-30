How San Diego Can Chip Away at Its Housing Deficit

By Lori Holt Pfeiler and Dan Silver |
San Diego is in the middle of a major housing crisis, but so far we’ve failed to address it.
Voice of San Diego has covered some of the big housing failures: Poway’s rejection of affordable homes for veterans, Encinitas’ unwillingness to do its fair share in meeting state housing goals and development proposals that promote urban sprawl.
But one of the biggest factors holding San Diego up is its inability to first come to terms with the region’s housing need.
Post-recession, San Diego County now faces a deficit of 60,000 units, with low- and middle-income housing hardest hit. We should be building 14,000 units every year to meet demand and even more to make up the deficit.