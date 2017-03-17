Here’s How the Public Can Get Answers on SoccerCity Before the Window for Input Closes

A group of private investors is circulating the SoccerCity initiative, which would be one of the largest land transactions and development approvals in San Diego’s history.
The initiative allows FS Investors to acquire the 166-acre Qualcomm Stadium site from the city of San Diego and redevelop it into 4,800 homes, 2.4 million square feet of office space, 740,000 square feet of retail space, 450 hotel rooms, three 330-foot high-rise towers, 55 acres of parkland and a joint-use stadium.
The City Council has already been asked by FS Investors to directly enact the initiative three months from now in June, without a public vote.
If that happens, the initiative avoids public hearings and expert evaluation triggered by the normal environment review and specific plan approval processes.
It also avoids the city charter mandate that voters approve sales of 80 or more acres of public land by limiting FS Investors’ land purchases to 79.9 acres while permitting a 99-year lease of the remaining 86 acres. Private uses will be placed on the 79.9 acres and public uses (parks and streets) on the rest.
The initiative would allow selection of the lessee, approval of the 99-year lease agreement and the sale of 79.9 acres without City Council approval or a public hearing.
Support Independent Journalism Today
I was told by the signature gatherer today that signing the initiative was to get it on the ballot. Only by pressing him did he say it was to get council approval without going to ballot