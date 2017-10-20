The Homelessness Crisis Needs an Owner

The homeless problem in San Diego is as brutally simple as it is tragic. No one wants to own the problem; no one wants to lead.

We are suffering from a catastrophic lack of leadership when elected officials are at their most articulate when explaining someone else’s responsibilities. I recently heard City Councilman Mark Kersey at a political event wax eloquent on all of the things the county is supposed to be doing to help the city fight the spread of hepatitis A.

The homeless crisis is a problem that first needs an owner, and then a solution.

As a community, we are at our best when we decide to own a problem ourselves rather than waiting for someone in government to do something. We must start by owning the homelessness crisis as our problem, and then we must advocate for a new model of government involvement. The hepatitis A outbreak and the deaths in its wake do not leave us any other conclusion.

The problems of homelessness and mental health are two sides of the same coin. But we have fragmented our governmental capabilities, with the County Department of Health responsible for mental health services, and various municipal bureaucracies responsible for housing services. Federal grant money – Community Development Block Grants in particular – are shot-gunned throughout the region to these various bureaucracies. That inevitably leads to bureaucratic rivalries and the finger-pointing we see today.

This can be solved by the formation of a joint powers authority. These are formed by multiple governmental bodies (e.g., the county and various cities) to address regional issues that cannot be successfully addressed at a single municipal level. The creation of digital maps of the region, for example, is overseen by SanGIS, a JPA created by the county and the city of San Diego. The San Diego Association of Governments has a similar structure. There was even talk of creating one to build a stadium for the Chargers.