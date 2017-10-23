I’m Homeless. There’s Nowhere for Me to Go.

As I lie here in my tent, smoking the day’s first cigarette, I think of how grateful I am that it’s raining. With the possibility of a flooded tent, soaked clothing and the chance of intensified depression due to the dark and gloomy weather, one might wonder why this homeless gal is so grateful.
I’m grateful because when it rains here in San Diego, which it so rarely does, we homeless people get to leave our tents up. It may not seem like such a big deal to those of you who live indoors. But to us homeless folks, it’s a day off and a chance to rest for once.
San Diego’s homeless population doesn’t get much of a chance to rest during the day. Any time we stop to smoke a cigarette, take a load off or even just to daydream a little bit about how life used to be and what it might be like once again, our little snippet of resting time will soon be interrupted as we hear the words, “Move along.”
Those cold and callous words come from the San Diego Downtown Partnership’s “safety ambassadors.” These people are hired to manage the homeless. They wake us up in the mornings if we are lagging and the real police are too busy to show up. It never fails that once five or so minutes passes, one or more of these rabid relocaters arrives and tells me to move along.
I have grown to hate that phrase and those like it.
“Pack up your things, take them and go.”
