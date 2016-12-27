It’s Possible to Support Women Accusers and Working Families Simultaneously

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now

There are two women who have filed lawsuits against a prominent public figure. We should, at the very least, let this play out before we pick sides. We should also laud them for their bravery. It takes a lot of courage to come out against a man with such a storied reputation. Local elected officials are afraid to cross him, as are regional labor and party activists. But the issue isn’t about Kasparian or labor. It’s about all of us who claim to stand for the rights of women and can’t even speak of this issue in public for fear of upsetting someone who is supposed to fight on our behalf. Don’t the dues-paying members of the union deserve to know whether their money was used to force sex on a union worker, as alleged in one of the lawsuits? If the union leadership was aware of these alleged wrongdoings, shouldn’t they have investigated the allegations? I would hope that they would demand nothing less of themselves than what they demand from any of the employers for whom their union members work.

Here in San Diego, as in much of the country, Democrats are aligned pretty extensively with labor. Many would say that our party succeeds when labor succeeds. This is why we have to put this issue to bed as soon as possible. With President-elect Donald Trump in the White House, Democrats and labor leaders must focus on fighting for working families, Americans of color, refugees and women.

To those Democrats who wrap themselves in the mantle of women’s rights, yet publicly support the accused: Many of you jumped all over the Filner debacle. Many of you claim to stand up for women and against inequality. Well, where are you? I challenge you to read the lawsuits before you decide where you stand. It’s absolutely possible to simultaneously stand with these women and support working families. It’s also possible to not express solidarity with Kasparian until more facts come out.

Kasparian’s history of fighting tooth and nail for working families speaks for itself and is to be respected. But that’s not the issue at hand. If there is any truth to the allegations against him, Kasparian must step down so that working families of UFCW, the Labor Council and the Democratic Party can heal and continue the fight for progress. If the allegations are not true, I hope Kasparian respects the folks who stood by the accusers because it is the right thing to do, according to the values espoused by our party and the labor movement.

In the meantime, the San Diego Labor Council, UFCW International and the San Diego Democratic Party should continue their fight for equality and demand full internal and public investigations into these allegations. The progressive community mustn’t end up like the Cobbler’s son with no shoes because we were too busy fighting external battles while we crumbled at home.

Shawn VanDiver is a Navy veteran and a lifelong Democrat. He serves on the board of directors for Emerge California. VanDiver’s commentary has been edited for style and clarity. See anything in there we should fact check? Tell us what to check out here.

This article relates to: Opinion

Written by Opinion Op-eds and Letters to the Editor on the issues that matter in San Diego. Have something to say? Submit a commentary.

Partner Voices