Labor Union – and Its Leader – Promoted Equality

I had the honor of serving as the secretary-treasurer of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135 until my retirement in June. I would not have had the opportunity to serve in this capacity had it not been for Mickey Kasparian’s recommendation to our executive board. Not only am I a female, I am a very proud African American.

I could easily ignore all of the articles and media coverage regarding the allegations against Kasparian since I’m no longer a UFCW employee and no longer live in California, but it would be wrong.

One Union-Tribune article stated that I “reported to Kasparian,” implying that I was his lap dog, weak-minded or afraid to speak up. Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows that I am very opinionated and that despite being the No. 2 officer, Kasparian often trusted me to make decisions on my own, and we made decisions as a team.

If you were to read some of what has been said and didn’t know any better, you would think the local union was Sodom and Gomorrah, and Kasparian was some type of Svengali and that the staff were mentally beaten down to the point of hopelessness. This couldn’t be any further than the truth.

