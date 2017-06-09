The Myth That ‘Everybody Wins’ When We Invest in Conventions

I go for a walk almost every morning. Just a block from our church, under the Commercial Avenue freeway overpass, I have to move to the middle of the street because the sidewalks are clogged with tents. The smell of human waste chokes the area.
Then, I head up 16th Street, where families are just waking up. Kids with their sleepy, messed-up hair tumble out of tents and veterans whose vouchers are useless in an overpriced, scarce rental market wander down the street. They rub shoulders with the whole range of mentally ill, addicted, alcoholic and recently evicted brothers and sisters who all start their day trying to organize their little sidewalk space.
In this short walk, I pass hundreds of the thousands who are forced to call the streets of San Diego home. It wasn’t always this way; it was much different when I came to Barrio Logan almost 20 years ago.
“Invest in conventions and tourism,” some of our city leaders are telling us. “Everybody wins.”
That’s not true. Study after study has shown that as you replace affordable homes in low-income communities with restaurants, hotels, a ballpark, parking and places for tourists and convention-goers to stay and spend their dollars, you displace people who live in those neighborhoods. In the areas adjacent to these new developments, you drive up the price of renting and draw down the stock of housing. In other words, in a short 20 years or so, you create a homeless crisis. Now, thousands of people are forced into the street and families must double or triple up in small apartments.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s latest attempt to help the thousands of people experiencing homelessness is yet another failure to recognize this basic economic reality. He proposes increasing the hotel tax, and two-thirds of the money generated from the tax hike would go toward expanding the San Diego Convention Center. The other third would be split between homeless services and street repairs.